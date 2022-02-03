Baby Joy! Former Love Island star Malin Andersson has given birth

Huge congratulations are in order for former Love Island star Malin Andersson who has welcomed the birth of a healthy baby girl.

29-year-old Malin gave birth to her new darling daughter last Friday, and has decided to spend this special time away from the public eye. Malin has yet to share any details about her baby girl, including the name she and her partner chose.

Announcing the exciting news in a statement released by The Mail Online, a representative for Malin said, “We are super excited to share that Malin gave birth to a healthy baby girl last Friday 28th January on her due date.”

“She and her partner are completely in love and are taking this time as a family to enjoy the baby bubble but she can't wait to share more with everyone soon.”

People might recognise Malin as she took part in the second season of Love Island, back in 2016.

Three years ago, in January 2019, Malin's baby daughter Consy tragically died when she was just four-and-a-half weeks old. Consy was born seven weeks premature, and Malin documented her daughter's harrowing health battle every step on the way.

Announcing the happy news that she was pregnant again this past August, Malin penned a special tribute to her late mum, and her daughter Consy.

“Mumma – I know you’re looking down with bright eyes and a big smile. Baby Consy – protect us from above,” Malin sweetly wrote in an Instagram caption, alongside a stunning black and white photograph featuring her growing bump.

“My next chapter. My new beginning. My happy ending. My entire universe. All mine,” her announcement post read.

“Everything I’ve ever wanted, everything I visualised. A solid partner in my life, who has been there in the background – witnessed my life over the past 4 years and has stuck by me as a friend.. and now a lover. This couldn’t feel any more right – and we’re now bringing a beautiful soul into this world,” she continued.

Congratulations to Malin and her partner on the arrival of the bouncing baby girl — we can’t wait to find out what they’ve decided to name her!