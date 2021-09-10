Baby joy! Eastenders actress Kellie Bright gives birth to baby #3

It seems a huge congratulations are in order for Eastenders actress Kellie Bright who has welcomed the birth of her third child with husband Paul Stocker.

“We're thrilled to announce the safe arrival of the latest addition to our family,” 45-year-old Kellie excitedly revealed when speaking to OK! adding that both she and her baby were “doing well”.

However, the mum-of-three has decided to enjoy her lovely new baby bubble for a little while longer, keeping her little one’s name and gender private for now.

This new bundle of joy is the third child for Kellie and Paul who are already loving parents to their two other children, nine-year-old Freddie and four-year-old Gene.

Their latest arrival is already absolutely adored, as Kellie previously revealed the rocky road she and Paul had to climb in order to get pregnant in the first place.

Opening up about her previous pregnancy journeys in an interview with OK! earlier this year, Kellie revealed that she conceived Freddy naturally, but had to go through IVF to become pregnant with Gene.

Kellie and Paul then froze three embryos for a later date, if and when they decided to have another baby. Deciding that the time was now towards the end of 2019, the pair started their fertility journey again, but sadly the first two times didn’t work.

“So this baby inside me now was the last one we had – the last chance of a pregnancy, because at 44 we were not going through IVF again. I believe it was meant to be,” Kellie lovingly revealed when talking to the publication.

Congratulations to both Kellie and Paul on the birth of their third child — we can’t wait to find out what they’ve decided to name them!