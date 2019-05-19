‘Baby faces is here’: Grace Mongey welcomes a baby boy

Blogger Grace Mongey aka Faces By Grace has given birth to her second child. The mum welcomed a beautiful baby boy at The Coombe Hospital, Dublin.

Grace took to Instagram to announce the arrival of her son.

The doting mum posted a Polaroid of her cuddling her tiny tot to reveal the news.

The mum-of-two decided to call her son Hayden James.

She wrote: "And just like that, our world is complete. Our beautiful baby son entered this world at 11:32pm. Hayden James you are everything and more, they say you heart doubles in size, well mine just quadrupled!"

"He couldn’t be any more perfect," she added.

Huge congratulations to Grace. Her little boy is adorable!

Feature Image: FacesByGrace