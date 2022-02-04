Baby boom! 4 celebrity pregnancies announced this week

Few things bring us more joy than hearing about a new celebrity pregnancy, and this week we had a fair few! We might not be in lockdown anymore, but we seem to be in the midst of a celebrity baby boom again, and hey, we’re not complaining.

Here’s a rundown of all the celebrity pregnancy announcements from this week, in case you missed them.

Nick Cannon is expecting baby #8

American TV host Nick Cannon announced earlier this week that he and his girlfriend, Bre Tiesi are expecting their first child together, just two months after the tragic passing of Nick’s five-month-old son, Zen.

As well as Zen, Nick is already a loving father to his 10-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, whom he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey, four-year-old Golden ‘Sagon’ and one-year-old Powerful Queen, whom he shares with ex Brittany Bell, and seven-month-old twins, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, whom he shares with ex Abby De La Rosa.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting their first child together

Rihanna blew up the internet on Monday when she revealed that she’s pregnant with her first child. The 33-year-old songstress announced the special news in pure Rihanna fashion — by taking part in an adorable pregnancy photo shoot on the streets of New York, in the middle of a snow storm.

On Wednesday the mum-to-be shared her first candid shot of her growing bump, writing, “how the gang pulled up to black history month,” in the Instagram caption.

Shia La Beouf and Mia Goth are expecting baby #1

Actors Shia La Beouf and Mia Goth are going to be parents. Yet to make an official pregnancy announcement, Mia was photographed while out running errands in Pasadena, California, baring her growing baby bump last weekend.

This will be the first baby for the couple who tied the knot in 2016, on a visit to Las Vegas with an Elivs impersonator as an officiant.

Twilight’s Kellan Lutz and Wife Brittany Gonzales are expecting their second child

Twilight star Kellan Lutz and wife Brittany are going to be parents to two under two! The couple announced the special news that they’re expecting their second child on Thursday afternoon. “2 under 2 in 2022. God is Good! Babies are the Best! Love you forever and always @brittanylynnlutz,” Kellan sweetly wrote on Instagram, alongside a cute video of him finding out this wonderful pregnancy news.