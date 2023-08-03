Ayu Cosmetics to provide touch-ups to ‘Best Dressed’ at Dublin Horse Show

On Thursday, 10th August, Irish owned beauty brand Ayu Cosmetics will be on site at the Dublin Horse Show this year to provide make-up touch ups to anyone who registers to enter the ‘Best Dressed’ competition, helping them look and feel their best ahead of the judging!

The first prize in this year’s ‘Best Dressed’ Competition comes courtesy of Anantara The Marker Dublin Hotel and Anantara Vilamoura Algarve Resort, with a package worth €10,000. The winner can enjoy a stay at the luxury five-star Dublin hotel, as well as flights to Portugal and a VIP stay for two people at its sister five-star resort in Vilamoura Algarve.

CEO and owner of Ayu Cosmetics Suzie O’Neill has shared her top three tips for a flawless face at this years ‘Best Dressed’ competition:

Focus on flawless skin

“A flawless complexion will make you look polished and radiant.”

Fresh skin foundation: €32.50

Use a lightweight foundation like Ayu Fresh Skin to even out your skin tone.

Instant Under Eye Concealer €18.00

Conceal any blemishes or dark circles with Ayu Instant Undereye Concealer.

Translucent Loose Powder: €22.50

Set your foundation with a light dusting of Ayu Translucent Powder to ensure it lasts all day. A flawless complexion will make you look polished and radiant.

Define your eyes

“The Best Dressed Competition is a great opportunity to play up your eyes.”

Signature Eyeshadow Palette: €27.50

Choose neutral or soft, smoky shades that complement your eye colour. The Ayu Signature Palette is a firm favourite for Best Dressed.

Apply the lightest shade all over your lids, a slightly darker shade in the crease, and a touch of shimmer on the inner corners to make your eyes pop.

Total Lash Mascara €22.50

Finish with a coat or two of Ayu Total Lash Mascara to lengthen and volumise your lashes. Well-defined eyes will add a touch of glamour to your overall look.

Go for a statement lip

“A bold lip colour can instantly elevate your makeup look for Best Dressed!”

Lip liner: €10

Choose a shade that complements your skin tone and outfit. Classic reds, deep berries, or vibrant pinks are always a popular choice.

Make sure to line your lips with Ayu lip liner to prevent any bleeding or feathering. A statement lip will make you stand out and exude confidence!

Remember to keep your makeup look balanced and cohesive. If you choose to emphasise your eyes, go for a more neutral lip colour and vice versa.

On the day, entrants can find Ayu Cosmetics on the Band Lawn after registering from 12pm.

For more information visit www.dublinhorseshow.com or to shop Ayu cosmetics visit www.ayu.ie.