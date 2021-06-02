AVOCA’s ice popsicle recipe is perfect for long summer days

Summer is finally here! And with it has come some truly stunning weather the last few days. Rumour has it that it’s set to continue for the rest of the month, so we’ve been checking out recipes for all our outdoor entertaining that we’re planning.

And we plan to beat the summer heat with AVOCA’s fruity and delicious ice lollies! With fresh fruit and three sweet flavours to choose from, these are quick and easy to make for the ultimate thirst-quenching treat!

Choose from delicious Strawberry & Banana, tropical Mango & Coconut or refreshing Pineapple, Kiwi & Mint ice lollies.

(Makes 6-8, depending on size of moulds)

You’ll need…

Strawberry & Banana:

1 punnet strawberries, hulled

2 bananas, sliced

½ lime, juiced

Mango & Coconut:

2 mangoes, peeled & chopped

1 banana, sliced

½ lime, juiced

Coconut flakes, toasted

Pineapple, Kiwi & Mint:

½ pineapple, peeled & chopped

3 kiwis, peeled & chopped

5 mint leaves

2 tsp honey

Method:

Add the fruit to a blender & add a little water to help blend together. Mix until smooth but still with a little texture. Add honey (optional).

Garnish the moulds with fruit slices or coconut flakes to make a decorative design. Pour the fruit puree over.

Add the stick & freeze overnight.

Remove from the moulds and serve immediately. You can use any fruit combinations, be creative & have fun!

Serve with friends alfresco on a sunny day!