Avoca has what you need to give your mum a day off on Sunday

To celebrate Mother’s Day in style, Avoca have designed the perfect packs to show your mum how much you care, including delicious and fresh brunch packs to whip up the ultimate Sunday brunch, and a three-course dine in menu for a more formal Mother’s Day celebration at home.

Known for their delightful brunches, Avoca’s Mother’s Day Brunch Packs are curated with a family sharing breakfast in mind. They come complete with all the essentials such as an AVOCA butcher breakfast pack, ½ dozen organic eggs, freshly baked white sourdough, pancake mix, fresh raspberries, mixed berry compote, natural yoghurt, a mini jam box and 500ml freshly squeezed orange juice. There is also a veggie brunch pack available, with Avoca’s super berry granola in replacement of the butcher pack and all the other items included. The Avoca Brunch Packs are available for €39.95.

Mother’s Day Brunch Pack

The three-course Mother’s Day Dine In Meal Kit, €34.95, allows you to choose one item from each course, including a starter, main course, side, and dessert. This Dine In offer is designed for families to share and is also a fun activity for the kids to get involved and help with the cooking.

Stuffed Free Range Roast Chicken

Choose from a hearty vegetable soup, Ham, Leek & Cheddar Tartlets (x2), or Spinach, Cheese, Pine Nut & Herb Tartlets (x2) to start. Followed by a choice of Dry-aged Ribeye Roast with Beef Dripping (€5.00 supplement), a Stuffed Free Range Chicken dish or vegetarians can opt for the Vegetarian Lasagne for their main course.

Each main course comes with a choice of Roast Garlic & Rosemary Potatoes or their Medley of Spring Vegetables on the side.

To end the perfect Mother’s Day meal, you can choose Avoca’s sweet Apple Crumble or a tangy Lemon Cheesecake for dessert.

To view Avoca’s full Dine In Menu and Brunch Pack menu visit www.avoca.com.

The Mother’s Day Dine In menu and Brunch Packs are available in Avoca Food Market’s from now right up until Sunday 14th March, customers can also contact their local Avoca store to order the Dine In menu for collection and delivery. Delivery is available within a 20km radius of select Avoca stores including Kilmacanogue, Ballsbridge, Monkstown and Malahide. A fee of €5 (0-10km) & €10 (10-20km) applies.

Further information and store contact details for Avoca’s Food market Order, Collection & Delivery services can be found at here.