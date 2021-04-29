Avène’s latest high protection sunscreen protects against UVA, UVB and blue light

We’ve never been as aware of our sun skincare as we are now. SPF, UVA and UVB protection developments in the last few years have been groundbreaking and we’re in a better position than ever to look after our skin. And Avène have been at the forefront of those developments, making our sun care a priority.

For over 30 years, French skincare brand, Eau Thermale Avène, has been on a mission to protect skin and has a proud history of pioneering improvements in sun care and photo-protection. This spring, Avène is thrilled to announce an update to its extensive, award-winning sun care portfolio with its most exciting and revolutionary sun care product to date.

For the last 20 years, the expert scientists in the R&D departments have worked tirelessly behind the scenes to bring us to this decisive milestone in 2021, with the creation of Pierre Fabre Laboratories’ first sun filter – TriAsorBä.

Inspired by the natural photoprotective powers of melanin, TriAsorBä is the first organic sun filter on the market with the unique ability to absorb and reflect the harmful part of the solar spectrum, which includes UVB rays, short UVA rays, long UVA rays, and also high-energy visible blue light.

Núria Pérez Cullell, CEO of Pierre Fabre Dermo-Cosmetics, said, “The creation of a new sun filter is a rare event, as only one has seen the light in the past 20 years. The launch of TriAsorBä is also a truly unique event because, for the first time, sun protection now covers a new facet of sunlight: high-energy visible blue light.’

‘Thanks to the major technological feat that the TriAsorBä innovation represents, the new Intense Protect 50+ sun care promises to lead the global sun protection market and is a strong symbol of our eco-friendly approach. A perfect illustration of our Skin Protect Ocean Respect commitment.”

While we have known about the harmful effects of UVA and UVB rays on the skin for decades, more recently, new scientific findings have demonstrated the harmful impact of high-energy visible blue light on skin cells. Research has determined that it damages cellular components via oxidation mechanisms that can lead to skin ageing and increase the risk of skin cancer development.

Dr. Laura Lenihan, Avène’s sun care ambassador explained, “We all know the importance of wearing SPF protection year around. Yes, even in Ireland. UV rays from the sun come in two forms – UVA rays which cause ageing and UVB rays which cause burning. Although we typically associate UVB rays (which are mainly present from March to October) with skin issues, UVA rays can also cause problems.”

“More recently, research has shown us the issues that high energy visible blue light causes, it has been shown to damage skin cells through oxidative effects, which can lead to skin ageing and also increase the risk of skin cancer. This new ultra-light fluid from Avène, offers brand spectrum factor 50 protection against UVA, UVB and high energy visible blue light. The first sun filter to absorb and reflect Blue Light, meaning this is a really innovative product.”

“We haven’t had a new sunscreen filter developed in years but Avène are always at the forefront of research in this regard and have announced this new filter TriAsorB which is inspired by the natural photo protective powers of melanin. It has an ultra-light texture that penetrates into the skin within 3 second. It feels light weight and has a transparent shade meaning it's suitable for all skin tones and even for sensitive babies and children’s skin.”

Intense Protect 50+ is suitable for everyone including babies from 6 months of age, children, pregnant women and very light phototypes. Due to the very high protection and tolerance properties this new hero hybrid sun cream can be used on damaged skin, tattooed skin, scarred skin and even on post procedure skin. Thanks to these outstanding properties, Intense Protect 50+ covers the most intense protection requirements and the most extreme conditions and is suitable for the most sun-sensitive skin.

Intense Protect SPF 50+ offers an ultra-light texture and an invisible finish for the darkest skin tones;

Ultra-fluid – The formula penetrates the skin in 3 seconds.

8-hour hydration and anti-dryness properties.

Ultra-sweat and water resistant – 2 hours in water.

Nude shade – Transparent finish, on all skin types.

Ocean-friendly: formulated with sun filters which have no impact on corals, phytoplankton & zooplankton.

Avène’s Skin Protect Ocean Respect campaign is the brand’s ongoing eco-friendly approach to protecting skin while also respecting the ocean. Avène’s new sun filtering system is respectful of marine biodiversity and uses filters assessed as non-ecotoxic resulting in no impact on marine organisms such as corals, phytoplankton & zooplankton, so you know that as well as protecting yourself, you're protecting the environment too.

Available at Boots nationwide.