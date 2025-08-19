Aubrey Plaza opens up for the first time about her husband’s death

Aubrey Plaza has opened up for the first time about her grief for her late husband.

In early January, The White Lotus actress confirmed that her husband Jeff Baena had taken his own life, at the age of 47. The couple had been married since 2021.

Now, seven months on from his sudden death, Aubrey has chosen to reflect on her experience with grief.

Speaking on her Parks and Recreation co-star Amy Poehler's podcast, Good Hang, the 41-year-old was asked about how she has been coping.

Amy began: "You've had this terrible, terrible, tragic year. You lost your husband, you've been dealing with that and you've been looking for all different ways in which to feel and find support.”

"On behalf of all the people who feel like they know you, and the people who do know you, how are you feeling today?" Amy asked, to which Aubrey responded: "Right in this very, very present moment, I feel happy to be with you."

"Overall, I'm here and I'm functioning. I feel really grateful to be moving through the world. I think I'm okay, but it's a daily struggle, obviously," Aubrey admitted.

The Agatha All Along star went on to compare her grief to the 2025 movie, The Gorge, starring Miles Teller and Anya Taylor-Joy.

“In the movie, there's a cliff on one side and there's a cliff on the other side, then there's gorge in between and it's filled with all these monster people that are trying to get them," Aubrey explained, adding: “I swear when I watched it, I was like, that feels like what my grief is like … or what grief could be like.”

“At all times there's a giant ocean of awfulness, that's right there and I can see it. Sometimes I just want to dive into it, and just be in it. Then sometimes I just look at it, and sometimes I try to get away from it. But, it's always there," she concluded.

In a statement released after Jeff’s death on January 3, Aubrey and the Baena/Stern family noted: “This is an unimaginable tragedy. We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support. Please respect our privacy during this time."