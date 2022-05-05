At The Manor: Kildare’s very own music festival is back this summer

If you’ve been desperately missing the music festival scene then you really must check out At The Manor, a socially distanced music festival taking place on the picturesque grounds of Palmerstown Estate in Co. Kildare.

Following the successful sell-out shows last year, At The Manor is pleased to announce the return of Picnic At The Manor, Move At The Manor and House At The Manor, taking place over multiple dates this June.

For one night only though, House At The Manor will be happening on Saturday 11th of June and it’s sure to be the event of the summer!

Brought to you by Follow Fox Events and Distinction Events, House At The Manor will see Irish and international DJ’s take to the stage accompanied by lavish cuisine from top food trucks as well as a full bar of delicious summer drinks.

Presenting an international line-up of Roger Sanchez, Mark Knight, Al Gibbs, DJ Deece, Ronan O and Dave McGough, House At The Manor is set to play homage to classic clubs and moments with amazing music in a spectacular venue.

To cater to every budget, revellers can avail of three categories of tickets for the event, with a Silver and Gold Package as well as General Admission with prices starting at €35 plus fees.

For those seeking to attend with a group of friends and benefit from a reserved table, they can opt for either the silver or gold package. The Silver Package includes entry for six people with their own table mid venue. Tickets for the silver package cost €52 per person plus booking fees for a pod of 6.

The Gold Package is ideal for guests who want a more VIP experience with their pals. This package includes entry for six people, a reserved table, access to luxurious toilets and premium drinks table service ensuring that you don’t miss a moment. Tickets for the Gold Package are priced at €60 per person plus fees for a group of six people.

Shuttle buses to and from the venue will serve from Dublin City Centre to Naas Town and must be pre-booked. The bus back to City Centre will drop guests off at the official afterparty at The Well, St Stephen’s Green with Al Gibbs, Ronan O and a Special Guest DJ.

Tickets are on sale now. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.atthemanor.ie. Follow @at_the_manor and @follow_fox_events on social media to keep up to date with the latest news.