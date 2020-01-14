‘At some point’: Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee teases potential movie

It feels like a lifetime has passed since season two of Derry Girls aired. We must admit we’re missing the show like crazy so the sooner season three airs the better.

Fans are eager to be reunited with Erin, Clare, Michelle, Orla and the wee English fella so there’s no doubt this news will delight them.

The show’s writer and creator Lisa McGee has revealed that they’re talking about a Derry Girls movie.

She opened up about Sister Michael, Granda Joe and co. moving from the small screen to the silver screen. She told Red Carpet News: “That's definitely something we're talking about and something I'd like to explore. It's just if the story is right. So, it's about me figuring all that out… at some point!"

As for season three, McGee said to expect a lot of growing up and guest stars.

She teased, “They're still eejits and they still get into a lot of trouble, but they're certainly going to grow up a little bit. There's definitely a very personal journey that they go on, as well as a political one. It's an exciting time for them because they're just on the cusp of adulthood.”

She added, “In every episode, we have a new big guest star come in. That's really exciting, writing those (roles).”

We are even more excited about the upcoming season of Derry Girls.