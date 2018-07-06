SHEmazing!
follow us
more
 

ASOS has launched this fab jumpsuit for wheelchair users

by

Hallelujah for inclusive fashion!

Fashion retailer ASOS have proven how sound they are by designing a new piece of clothing, suitable for people with a disability.

The rainproof jumpsuit is modelled by Great Britain paralympic Chloe Ball-Hopkin.

Speaking to Newsbeat, Chloe explained that she wants to ''make fashion that is accessible to everybody."

The athlete and BBC Bristol sports reporter was contacted by ASOS, who wanted to see if she would be interested in a collaboration. 

The idea for the jumpsuit came to Chloe after she got drenched while at a festival with her boyfriend.

"You get the same version whether it's you or I buying it – that's the point. It is exactly the same for me as it is for you,'' the 21-year-old said. 

The support she has been getting has reached a global level. 

Social media have shared their delight, with one Twitter user saying, ''this jumpsuit is cute, and better yet, inclusive of people who use wheelchairs. Excited to see more inclusive clothing coming out!''

Another commented, ''just ordered from ASOS for the first time! Love that they’re collaborating for accessible fashion!''

Disability blogger Shona Louise has written a moving piece championing the brand for catering for differently-abled bodies. 

She wrote, ''for so long accessible clothing has been ugly, ridiculously expensive and generally unappealing. Actually designing something with disabled people in mind is a whole other amazing and important step. It's not the extra step either, it's the equal step.''

This is not the first time ASOS has included a model who has a disability in a campaign.

Model, blogger and leg amputee Mama Cax was featured by the brand in one of their activewear campaigns back in in January. 

So what other brand will be next to follow in their footsteps? 

Trending