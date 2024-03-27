Ashley Tisdale speaks out on her pregnancy worries with baby no. 2

Ashley Tisdale has opened up about her journey towards having her second child, after previously suffering from postpartum depression.

Yesterday (March 26), the High School Musical alum announced that she is expecting her second child, alongside her husband Christopher French. The couple are already parents to their three-year-old daughter Jupiter.

Now, as she prepares to become a mum-of-two, Ashley has detailed how she decided that she was ready for another child.

The 38-year-old recently took to TikTok to share an update video, in which she delved deep into her mindset over the past few months.

“After I had Jupiter, I was like, ‘I’m not doing this again.’ I think it was physically really hard on me, I had a lot of stuff, like plantar fasciitis. It was not, for me, the most amazing experience. I think I started to think about it in that way, that what a blessing it is to be able to have this cute little baby come into the world,” she recalled.

Citing her daughter Jupiter as her reason for wanting a second child, Ashley noted: “She’s such a little sensitive soul, and she loves friends. When I tell you, she loves people. Definitely, there was something in me that was like, ‘I feel like there is another little sibling for her.’ So, we started to seriously talk about it.”

However, despite her young family’s excitement for their new arrival, the Suite Life of Zack & Cody actress noted that she was also concerned.

“I was very nervous though, and had a lot of fear in the beginning being like, ‘Oh my gosh, can I do this again?’” she explained.

“I think I obviously got over that fear. I suffered from postpartum depression the first time, and so that definitely scared me, thinking about having another one, just going through that again,” Ashley concluded, adding: “It wasn’t so much that I was depressed, I just had a lot of anxiety.”

Ashley shared her pregnancy announcement on Tuesday with three sweet snaps, writing: “We can’t wait to meet you.”