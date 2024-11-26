Ashley Tisdale shares glimpse into 10-year anniversary celebration

Ashley Tisdale is celebrating an impressive relationship milestone with her husband Christopher French.

The High School Musical actress and her musician partner are marking their 10 year anniversary of getting married.

To commemorate the special occasion, Ashley and Christopher took a romantic trip away together.

On Instagram, Ashley revealed that the couple had to delay the trip by two months following the birth of their second child Emerson, in September. They also share a three-year-old daughter named Jupiter together.

Sharing a sweet collection of snaps from the celebration to her 16.1M followers, Tisdale unveiled a glimpse into what she and Christopher got up to on their break-away.

Some snaps show the lovebirds enjoying time at the beach, while others show a bouquet of roses, chocolate covered strawberries and flower petals in the shape of a heart on a bed.

In the caption of the post, Ashley wrote, “10 year anniversary trip (2 months late). So so grateful for you @cmfrench”.

When marking their wedding anniversary, just days after Emerson was born, the 39-year-old penned a heartwarming tribute to her husband online.

Posting snaps from their wedding day, Ashley wrote, “10 years married with the love of my life. I will always remember hanging out with you for the first time in Santa Monica and hearing a voice say “this is the guy you’re gonna marry” I literally knew, and to be honest I believe we’ve been together for many lifetimes”.

“And each time we find each other and then life just makes sense. I’m so grateful for you Chris and know how lucky I am bc you are such a good man Charlie Brown”.

She went on to add, “I want you to always remember this caption when my post partum journey takes me to the I hate you hormones. I love you!!”.