Ashley Tisdale reveals she’s expecting second child

Ashley Tisdale is pregnant!

Congratulations are in order as Ashley Tisdale has announced that she's expecting her second child.

The High School Musical actress shared the wonderful news earlier today on social media that she is expanding her family with her husband Christopher French.

Ashley took to Instagram to reveal the news of her pregnancy with her 16.1M followers.

The 38-year-old unveiled a collection of photos with her blossoming baby bump on display as she posed alongside Christopher and their three-year-old daughter Jupiter.

In the caption of the post, she wrote, “We can’t wait to meet you”, followed by a shooting star emoji.

Christopher also posted pictures from the pregnancy announcement photoshoot to his 122K Instagram followers and revealed, “Beyond grateful. Thank you my beautiful love @ashleytisdale for another baby French”.

Many famous faces and fans of the Disney alum flooded the comments with congratulatory messages for Ashley and her growing family.

Model Sofia Richie Grainge, who is currently expecting her first child, penned, “Ahhh! Congratulations”.

“WHAAAAATTTTT?!?!! Omgggggggg. Congratulations girl!!!!”, said TV host Kamie Crawford.

Radio host Tanya Rad added, “Omg!!! Congratulations love!!!!!”.

Ashley’s other-half also commented on the sweet post to say, “Here we goooo! I love you. We can do this lol”.

Last week, Ashley and Christopher celebrated their little girl turning three years old and penned a heartfelt tribute to the tot online.

Tisdale showcased adorable videos and photos of her daughter and said, “And just like that… she’s 3!!!!! Jupiter Iris is my dream girl. I’m so proud of this sassy, funny, sweet, kind, Taylor swift obsessed, princess dress loving lady. You are my everything”.

Ashley and Christopher began dating in 2012 and went on to tie the knot in September 2014.

They later welcomed their daughter Jupiter into the world in March 2021.