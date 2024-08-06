Ashley Tisdale reveals pregnancy symptoms amid third trimester

Ashley Tisdale has been opening up about her pregnancy experience as she prepares to welcome her second child into the world.

The High School Musical star announced the wonderful news that she was expecting baby number two with her husband Christopher French back in March.

Ashley and Christopher are already parents to a three-year-old daughter named Jupiter.

Now, Ashley has revealed her latest pregnancy symptoms as her due date nears closer.

On her Instagram Stories, Tisdale posted a video to her 16.1M followers of herself with her head in her hand as she rolled her eyes.

She captioned the candid clip, “You forget what the end of pregnancy feels like. Acid reflux, everything hurts, feet are starting to swell, and insomnia”.

“I’m trying to remind my self I’m almost there but I’m too tired to believe it”, she added with a laughing emoji.

Credit: Ashley Tisdale Instagram

In June, Ashley previously spoke about the pregnancy symptoms she was going through at night time and jokingly revealed her husband’s experience too.

The 39-year-old explained, “Women at night during pregnancy: has horrible acid reflux, can’t get comfortable enough to sleep well, has a baby inside them jumping around and dancing. Can hardly move their body from left to right. Congestion so they can’t breathe well”.

“Men: I have to sleep in the guest room your snoring is keeping me up at night”, she told her social media followers.

Last week, Ashley shared that she got to celebrate that she’s expecting her second child with a baby shower – a party she couldn't have when expecting her daughter because of Covid-19 restrictions.

Posting snaps from the special occasion, The Suite Life of Zack & Cody actress said, “I didn’t get to do a baby shower with my first so this was so, so special to celebrate with all my favorite people. Thanks for all the love and support in so many precious moments”.