Ashley Tisdale marks 39th birthday ahead of second child’s arrival

Ashley Tisdale has been celebrating a very special occasion- her 39th birthday.

The High School Musical actress, who announced she was expecting her second child back in March, has shared an insight into how she spent her birthday.

As she prepares to welcome her second little one into the world, Ashley has posted a bumpdate along with snaps from her birthday beach bash.

Taking to Instagram, Ashley unveiled photos of herself to her 16M followers of her wearing a black bikini, white over shirt and brown sun hat on the beach.

Tisdale looked delighted as she posed with her blossoming baby bump on display in front of a giant plate of paella.

In the caption of the post, Ashley wrote, “Thank you all so much for the birthday wishes!! I am filled with love and gratitude AND some amazing paella made by chef Sebastian @basqueria. What more could a pregnant girl ask for?”.

“Thanks @cmfrench for making my day so special. Being with friends and watching my Jupiter play with her buddies on the beach honestly made me the happiest today. Love you all”.

On her Stories, Ashley revealed how her husband Christopher French and three-year-old daughter Jupiter treated her on the morning of her birthday.

The Suite Life of Zack & Cody actress shared a sweet video of her daughter walking with her into a room before she revealed her birthday presents and balloons to her.

“My morning started out like this”, she wrote before posting a snap of her gifts and stating, “All my favourite things. Coffee, flowers and @simonefanharrer”.

Later, Ashley showcased more footage from the beach celebrations where she was surrounded by loved ones.

“A chef making paella on the beach for your birthday is always a good idea”, she added alongside a video of paella cooking. Ashley also admitted, “I can’t even explain how good this was”.

Ashley’s husband, Christopher, penned a heartwarming tribute to mark her birthday on social media.

With a snap of her wearing double denim, sunglasses and holding an iced coffee, Christopher said, “Happy Birthday to this incredible iconic woman. You’re my favorite person @ashleytisdale thank you for being you. I love you endlessly”.