Ashley Roberts confesses the reason why she doesn’t want children

Ashley Roberts has revealed the reason why she doesn’t see herself becoming a mother.

The former Pussycat Dolls singer is currently in a relationship with artist George Rollinson, and does not have any children.

Now, as she reflects on her future, Ashley has opened up about the reason why she doesn’t want to have children.

Speaking on Jamie Laing’s Great Company podcast, the 43-year-old was asked about her stance on parenthood.

“It really never has been a priority to me. Even as a kid, I told my mom, ‘I don’t think I want kids, I don’t really care if I get married.’ It wasn’t like I was the girl planning the wedding and seeing the whole white picket fence and all that,” Ashley recalled.

“I kinda kept thinking, ‘Well, maybe when I get older, that will shift,’ and I’m like, ‘It hasn’t really shifted.’ Again, who knows? I think every day, we’ve got to allow ourselves to exist in the possibility of waking up the next day and feeling different. Although, as a woman, we’ve got our biological clock,” she teased.

“One, I told you I was going to break the cycle, so there’s that. Two, I love fluffy babies. I mean, I could have a load of dogs and be in heaven. So, I think I might just have a little fur family and be so alright with that,” the radio presenter clarified.

“I mean, that’s how I feel right now, but who knows later on down the road? It’s 2025, there’s all kinds of ways, but I could just have a fur family and be happy as a pig in you-know-what,” Ashley added, before going on to reveal what she prefers to spend her money on, seeing as she doesn’t have children.

“[Travelling] is my love language. People are like, ‘You’re always on a plane’, and I’m like, ‘Yeah! I don’t have kids, I can spend all my money on travelling because that’s what I love to do, and I can do it because I don’t have kids!’” Ashley exclaimed.