Ashley Graham announces she is expecting her second child!

Ashley Graham has just announced that she and husband Justin are expecting baby number 2!

The model took to Instagram on July 13th to share the exciting news with the most stunning o maternity shoots. Her 13 million followers were treated to the gorgeous, ethereal and moody photo announcing that their second child was on the way.

‘The past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories…I'm just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us.’

A film director and cinematographer, it’s easy to see Justin’s keen eye for a good angle in the announcement shot that he took of his wife – absolute goals by the way.

Ashley and Justin who married in 2010, already have one son together, 17-month-old Isaac Menelik Giovanni. In fact, it’s just over a year since Graham announced her first son’s birth on Instagram, welcoming the new-born with a sweet caption:

‘At 6:00pm on Saturday our lives changed for the better. Thank you for all your love and support during this incredible time.’

Fans and friends have already flocked to the announcement picture, with celebs like Haily Bieber, Mindy Kaling and Katherine Langford commenting their congratulations. Husband Justin kept his comment short and sweet, simply leaving to heart emojis beneath the picture.

Congrats to the gorgeous couple! We cannot wait to hear more about their pregnancy journey as baby grows!