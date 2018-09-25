Ashley Graham and PLT’s stunning plus-size collab launches TODAY

We are drooling over PrettyLittleThing’s newest collaboration with American supermodel Ashley Graham.

Ashley is an absolute legend. The fabulous plus-size model has been making waves in the fashion industry, appearing on covers of Vogue, Elle, Harpers Bazaar, and Glamour.

Her most recent conquest is dominating as a judge on America’s Next Top Model.

Not only is she fantastic at her job, but the 30-year-old uses her fame to make a difference for women everywhere. She told The New York Times that her goals are global. “It’s about having a voice. It’s about what are you doing to change your world and leave a legacy and a mark for the next generation.”

And now, the gorgeous activist has teamed up with PrettyLittleThing to bring us the fiercest collection yet.

The campaign #EveryBODYinPLT is centred around Ashley’s message of inclusion and confidence. Finally! Some stylish clothes for us women who have curves.

The collection is all about making a statement with lavish prints. Wearers will be feeling fearless in an oversized animal printed blazer, dramatically striped co–ords and floor sweeping maxi dresses in an array of styles.

This sexy and sophisticated look oozes flirtatious feels and will have EveryBODY feeling fierce in glittering metallic, eye catching emeralds and fiery reds.

Ashley said she is “so excited about this collaboration with PrettyLittleThing because it is size inclusive and it is so sexy. It will take you girls effortlessly from day to night and this has been such an amazing experience curing a range for ALL women!”

The new collection also has a classy, sophisticated side, debuting indulgent satin dresses, risky lace jumpsuits and shine-out sequin playsuits. These silhouettes are made to make us feel effortlessly beautiful. It will cater for all sizes ranging from 6 to 28.

Ashley and the fashion brand have created a dynamic collection that will help everyBODY to find their perfect fit.

The collection landed today and is available here now.