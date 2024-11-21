Ashley Cain confirms he is set to become a dad again with new baby son

Ashley Cain is set to become a dad again!

The former footballer has announced that he will soon be welcoming another baby son.

The news of his new baby boy comes three years after Ashley tragically lost his daughter Azaylia.

Azaylia – whom Ashley welcomed with his former partner Safiyya Vorajee – sadly passed away in April 2021, after she was diagnosed with leukaemia. Azaylia was just eight-months-old at the time of her passing.

Ashley later went on to welcome his son Aliyas on January 16 of this year, with an unnamed woman with whom he is not in a relationship.

Now, Ashley has confirmed that he will soon become a father for a third time, as he will be welcoming another baby boy.

Earlier today, the 34-year-old took to Instagram to share several photos of Aliyas in his pram, as Ashley held up a sonogram snap of his new baby son.

“My little girl will soon have another little brother to watch over, and my little boy will not only be a baby brother but a big brother too. With all the heartache I’ve been through, I’m truly grateful that I can really start counting my blessings again!” he penned in his caption.

Revealing that he is currently travelling and filming his new TV show, Ashley continued: “I’m sad to say goodbye, but I look forward to seeing you both soon, my little men. And to my guardian angel, I’ll never ever be without you because I can feel your presence in every step I take.”

Ashley concluded: “Life has a way of throwing challenges our way, but it also blesses us with moments that fill our hearts with immense joy. Here’s to the journey ahead and the beautiful souls who make it worthwhile.”

Following the news of his incoming little one, many of Ashley’s followers have since been sending their congratulations.

“Awww this is amazing news so happy for you all,” one fan commented.

“Congrats man!!! And another little being has you to be their daddy,” another replied.

“Congratulations to you all, love and light,” a third follower added