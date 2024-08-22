Ashanti confirms first child’s birth with fiancé Nelly & shares name

Ashanti is now a mum!

The Grammy-award winner has announced the birth of her first child, alongside her fiancé Nelly.

The couple, who rekindled their romance last year after their initial breakup in 2013, are now parents to a beautiful baby boy.

Ashanti has confirmed that they have named their little one Kareem Kenkaide Haynes, who also goes by the nickname KK. The pair have kept their son’s arrival under wraps for several weeks, as they welcomed him on July 18.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Ashanti went on to share several details about Kareem’s birth.

The hitmaker’s son arrived ahead of his due date, which caused proud dad Nelly to fly in last minute to be there for Kareem’s birth.

“Having all of us in the delivery room and seeing his face for the first time, I cried. It was just so emotional and spiritual at the same time. Having a vision of this moment for so long…it was such an electrifying feeling,” Ashanti recalled.

The 43-year-old then went on to reveal that Nelly chose the name of their baby boy, as she gushed: “His dad named him with a lot of pride.”

Ashanti also praised her fiancé’s strong bond with their little boy, as she explained: “It was incredible to watch just how confident and how gentle and how soothing he is with his son. It was just an amazing, incredible feeling.”

One month into motherhood, the Just a Dream singer admitted that her son has changed her entire world.

“My son definitely dictates everything now, he is the priority overall and I don’t care what it will take, what I have to do, I’m just going to give everything and my all to my son. This little boy has my entire soul wrapped around his finger,” she teased.

Many fans have since taken to Instagram to congratulate Ashanti and Nelly on their firstborn, with one commenting: “Congratulations, so happy for y’all!”

“So happy for you. There's nothing like motherhood,” another added.