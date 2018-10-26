‘As if’: One of our favourite movies is being remade and we can’t wait

We just like totally got the best news of the year..

One of our favourite movies is being remade – Clueless.

When your friends say you have too many summer dresses #gif #clueless pic.twitter.com/H7YxgX6y11 — Pink Martini (@mypinkmartini) May 19, 2015

Can you believe it has been 23 years since the original film came out? We have never felt older.

The Beverly Hills high school classic is a beloved tale of a superficial but good-hearted teen on her quest for true love.

The remake is still in its earliest stages, Deadline reports, so the casting details have yet to be announced.

So, it is unsure if the new movie will pick up where the last left off, with the original cast years later, or if it will feature an entire new set of actors to play our favourite characters.

Either way, we are so excited that one of the most quotable movies of all time is coming back to the big screen.

We can’t wait for more of Cher’s classic one-liners!