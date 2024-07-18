Arthur Gourounlian shares sweet video of newborn meeting her gran

Arthur Gourounlian and his husband Brian Dowling have shared the special moment their newborn daughter met her grandmother for the first time.

The Dancing With The Stars judge and Big Brother winner welcomed their daughter Blu via surrogacy in June.

The couple are also parents to their one-year-old daughter Blake. Brian’s sister Aoife was the surrogate for both girls.

Now, Arthur has revealed in an emotional video that his and Brian’s newest addition has met Arthur’s mum, who normally resides in France.

On Instagram, Gourounlian showcased the sweet video that shows his mum playing with Blake before Brian walks in with Blu.

As Arthur’s mum takes Blu in her arms, she looks overcome with joy and love to meet her newest granddaughter.

In the caption of the post, Arthur wrote, “When Tati met her Granddaughter Blu. Blake & Blu only have two grandparents. Grandad Gerry in Rathangan & my beautiful mum in the South of France”.

“So the time they get to spend together is priceless, family is ABSOLUTELY EVERYTHING. In time, all we have left are the memories of these special times”.

Many fans of Arthur and Brian’s headed to the comments to admit how adorable the precious video is.

One commenter wrote, “Ohhhhhh my heart, the look of absolute loveee”.

“Omg so much love .these are priceless memories and bonds. Enjoy every minute of it”, said a second.

Another fan added, “Aaaahhh such a beautiful video, so lovely to see Mama is home Xx”.

After welcoming Blu into the world, Brian revealed the exciting news online by admitting, “Myself & Papa @gourounlian are ABSOLUTELY BESOTTED & actually can’t believe we now have two little beauties to keep us on our toes”.

The Six O’Clock Show presenter also paid tribute to his sister and surrogate by confessing, “@effidy_dowling_, you are a SUPERSTAR & we are, as always, FOREVER GRATEFUL. You stayed so calm, considering it wasn’t exactly the birth plan we had initially hoped for”.