Arrest made after body of man found at Mayo house fire

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a fire broke out in a home in Co. Mayo and a body was found inside. 

Gardaí and emergency services responded to reports of a fire at a house in Pheasant Hill near Castlebar in Mayo shortly after 6.30pm on Sunday, March 5.

The body of a man in his 80's was found inside the burning home, and is said to have been shot a number of times.

A man in his 60's has been arrested in connection to the fire and shooting after he was found near the residence at the time.

He is currently detained in Castlebar Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The scene is being preserved and the Garda Technical Bureau, and Office of the State Pathologist are conducting a forensic examination of the scene. 

Gardaí in Castlebar are appealing to any person who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them at Castlebar Garda Station on 094 903 8200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

