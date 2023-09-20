SHEmazing!
Arnotts to host Autumn Winter style workshop with Vogue Williams & Corina Gaffey

Arnotts is excited to host an Autumn Winter 2023 styling workshop with TV presenter and podcaster Vogue Williams and renowned fashion stylist Corina Gaffey at The Townhouse at Arnotts this Saturday 23rd September.

Corina is a long-time stylist to Vogue having worked together for years; the fashionable pair will share their styling tips and must-have wardrobe buys of the season. Guests will enjoy hearing how Vogue and Corina stay ahead of the trends while dressing for their busy lifestyles. Corina will share her incredible style advice for modernising wardrobes for the season ahead from casual pieces to invest in and will showcase her selection of occasion wear pieces to make a statement in.

Tickets are available to purchase on the Arnotts Eventbrite.ie page, priced at €35 redeemable against the womenswear collections.

