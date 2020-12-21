Ariana Grande’s Netflix documentary has us OBSESSED

We first heard about the ‘Excuse Me I Love You’ documentary on December 9th, when Ariana reposted a post on Instagram from Netflix, simply entitled ‘excuse me, I love you’.

Fans immediately jumped on the post, speculating what it meant, many guessing a new tour was being scheduled or that it was the Sweetener tour coming to the streaming platform.

Ariana teased fans with more posts throughout the day of action shots of the Sweetener tour before finally confirming suspicions later on that day with another post excitedly describing the Sweetener film documentary. She told fans it was coming to Netflix on December 21st, ‘a year after closing, the sweetener world tour is coming home to u’.

She shared how releasing the film was like sending a 'love letter to u all, in celebration of all that we’ve shared over the past few years. i know this project only captures some of one tour (out of all the other hundreds of shows and moments we have shared over the past six or seven years… jesus lol) but i just wanted to thank u all for showing me more in this lifetime already than i ever dreamed of.’ [sic]

In the emotional post the singer thanked fans for allowing her dreams to come true, saying that ‘making music and doing all of this has been all i’ve known or fully given myself to consistently for a very long time now. although my heart is looking forward to a change of pace, i wanted to express again just how eternally thankful i am.’ [sic]

The film seems to be a marker in Grande’s life, allowing her to take stock and a moment to thank those who have been with her on the journey to the top. The film documents a triumphant point in Grande’s career, with the Sweetener tour amassing 1.3 million attendees and 97 shows, running for 9 months,

‘i’ve learned, seen and felt so much. it’s been such an honor to share so much of this life with u. “excuse me, i love you” dec 21.’ [sic]

The documentary dropped on Netflix this morning and promises to be a spectacle of massive proportions as well as giving insight into the struggles the singer faced behind the scenes when the fans went home and the lights turned out. Showing every aspect of the tour from rehearsals to exclusive backstage footage, we follow Ariana on every step of the tour, the highs and the lows.

We can’t wait to grab the popcorn and settle in to being it this evening!