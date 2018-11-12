Ariana Grande opens up about ‘painful’ chapter after break up

Ariana has had one hell of a year.

But now, she is ready to leave all the sh*ttiness behind and embrace what's to come next.

The 25-year-old took to Twitter to express how grateful she is for the ''painful and yet beautiful and exciting chapter of life'' in the wake of her shock split from her fiance, comedian Pete Davidson.

She wrote to her 58 million Twitter followers, ''when it rains it pours but i’m embracing all of it.''

what an interesting, challenging, painful and yet beautiful and exciting chapter of life ….. when it rains it pours but i’m embracing all of it. i’m excited for whatever else the universe has in store for me. she’s growing n she’s grateful. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 11, 2018

She continued, 'I'm excited for whatever else the universe has in store for me.''

The pop star went on to thank her friends, who recently threw her a surprise party.

She wrote, ''Thank u to my best friends who have helped me turn the literal sourest of lemons into the sweetest pink ass lemonade ever @victoriamonet @tbhits @taylaparx clink clink bitch.''

So sweet!

She also responded to a fan's message and said, ''I honestly wouldn't have been able to continue at all or process any of it as well without u as my motivation. ‘so thank u for holding my hand thru it all, wether u could feel it or not.''

i honestly wouldn’t have been able to continue at all or process any of it as well without u as my motivation. so thank u for holding my hand thru it all, wether u could feel it or not. https://t.co/Vg0bo3RBNI — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 11, 2018

These tweets come after she split with Pete after a whirlwind four-month relationship.

At first it seemed that shade was being thrown by both parties, with Pete poking fun at his former fiancee in a Saturday Night Live skit and Ari tweeting, ''For somebody who claims to hate relevancy u sure love clinging to it huh.''

Now however, the pair appear to have dropped their feud, with Pete saying that Ariana is ''a wonderful, strong person and I genuinely wish her all the happiness in the world.''

We can't keep up – but we do say keep that chin up Ariana.