It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for — applications are officially open for this year’s Late Late Toy Show!

With summer coming to a close and the evenings getting shorter once again, that means that the Christmas season is just around the corner. And with that comes the most exciting annual event in Irish television — The Late Late Toy Show, of course.

RTÉ’s Ryan Tubridy announced the news this morning that applications are now open as the network searches for talented and charismatic toy testers and performers, eager to take part in this year’s Toy Show.

All you need to do is fill out an application form online (here) to be in with the chance of appearing on the programme this November 25.

“Everywhere I go, all months of the year, people say to me, ‘How do I get my child on the Toy Show?’ And it’s really easy to just go on the Late Late Show website. Fill it in and just get stuck in,” Ryan explained during his announcement.

“We are going to go large this year! I had a great chat about it last week, and it’s going to be very, very special indeed,” he commented on RTÉ Radio One.

Meanwhile, 12-year-old DJ Calum Kieran, who was a Toy Show participant last year, gave his advice for hopeful applicants: “Just be yourself, take your time, have fun and make sure your video is OK – just half an hour or 15 minutes a day, that’s all it takes.”

Check out the Late Late Toy Show application form here.