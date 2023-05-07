Appeal launched by Gardaí to help find missing 14-year-old girl from Glasnevin

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 14-year-old Ava Dowdall who is missing from her home in Glasnevin Co. Dublin since Saturday 6th May 2023.

Ava is described as approximately 5’ 7" in height, of slim build, with brown hair and blue eyes. When Ava was last seen she was last seen wearing blue leggings, a purple jumper, black converse, and a black hairband.

Gardaí and Ava's family are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information on Ava’s whereabouts is asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 666 8600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.