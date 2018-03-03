CHAMPAGNE is the key to the gorgeous wavy hair of your dreams

They say that diamonds are a girl's best friend, but I am here to tell you that the real winner of that title is Champagne.

A bottle of champagne and champagne-infused haircare? The beauty guru @lisa_desantis_ of @healthmagazine knows how to celebrate a Friday night! #cuveebeauty #regram A photo posted by Cuvée Beauty (@cuveebeauty) on Nov 18, 2016 at 2:32pm PST

Cuvée Beauty is a new line of hair products, and their main ingredient is Champagne… because, DUH!

The morning after. #cuveebeauty A photo posted by Cuvée Beauty (@cuveebeauty) on Jan 1, 2017 at 10:32am PST

Rachel Katzman, the founder and CEO of Cuvée Beauty, was doused in Champagne at her 21st birthday, and noticed that her hair was "soft, shiny, and textured".

On the sixth day of Chanukah, we ask for a box full of Cuvee. #cuveebeauty A photo posted by Cuvée Beauty (@cuveebeauty) on Dec 30, 2016 at 7:58am PST

So, naturally, she decided to use this knowledge to create an AMAZING hair product.

Cuvée Beauty offers its customers a wide range of Champagne-filled products, from shampoo to styling spray.

"You know it's a real treat when champagne is involved! Loving this champagne spray from @cuveebeauty – great for texturizing and before a blow out!" – @mo_meg #cuveebeauty #champagnespray A photo posted by Cuvée Beauty (@cuveebeauty) on Dec 22, 2016 at 3:38pm PST

Prices start at €30, which seems fairly reasonable, in our opinion.

We SO need to try these products.