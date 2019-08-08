Anton says Love Island winner Greg O’Shea is ‘too nice’ for Amber Gill

Scottish gym owner Anton Danyluk has hinted that Love Island winners Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea won't last on the outside, because the Irish charmer is "too nice for her".

The 24-year-old was over the moon to see Amber win the show with Greg, who was only in the villa for 12 days before he walked away with his half of the £50,000 cash prize.

Speaking to Heat magazine, Anton hinted Greg could almost be too good to be true;

"He's a genuinely nice guy and Amber's been through everything in there and I'm so happy for her to finally find someone who is perfect for her."

He added; "But I think he might be too nice for her, that's the problem."

Amber had a tumultuous time in the villa after Michael Griffiths dumped her for Joanna Chimonides after Casa Amor, speaking badly of her behind her back.

Luckily, Greg arrived just before the end of the series and swept Amber off her feet with his charm. Anton commented: "It's so refreshing that it's went on a different journey".

when anton kissed amber’s forehead and told her to “fucking win it”, that really got me #loveisland pic.twitter.com/y5mZbK3049 — (@raccoonteeeth) July 28, 2019

He added; "Usually it's couples that couple up at the start they go right through to the end loved up.

"Whereas Amber's gone on this mad journey she's been through her ups and her downs and then Greg's come in at the end – lovely guy – and I'm really happy for them."

The Scotsman couldn't help but laugh about how the rugby player won £25,000 after only two weeks in the villa; "Greg honestly what a guy. He completed Love Island didn't he?"

"He came in for two weeks, 25 grand better off. He found love and had a two week holiday, what more could you do?"

Anton coupled up with Belle Hassan on the show, and was asked to predict which partnership will be the first to end outside of the villa.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury, who were runners up on the hit ITV show, are going strong and remain the only official boyfriend/girlfriend couple.

He replied: "When it comes to the outside it's going to be so difficult for everyone."

"Everyone is busy, there's the distance obviously involved as well and going from seeing each other 24 hours a day to maybe seeing each other once or twice a week. If you want it to work it'll work."

How could anyone break up with Greg?! Or Amber?! We're praying to the Goddess of Love Aphrodite that they work out.

Feature image: ITV.com