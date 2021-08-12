Another celeb joins Strictly Come Dancing’s star-studded line-up

We almost have a full house as the BBC reveal the eleventh celebrity to join this year’s Strictly Come Dancing line-up.

Now that we’re nearly half way through the month of August another new season of Strictly Come Dancing is just around the corner, with rehearsals to begin in the coming weeks.

Keeping the buzz alive, BBC have been announcing the exciting star-studded line-up for over a week now, with the newest contestant revealed this morning.

Taking to social media, it was announced that actress, comedian, producer and presenter Nina Wadia will be donning her dancing shoes as Strictly’s latest celebrity contestant.

“She's an actress, presenter and producer. We couldn't be happier to welcome Nina Wadia to #Strictly 2021!” they wrote on Instagram and Twitter on Thursday morning.

You might recognise Nadia from her iconic award-winning role as Zainab Masood, who she played in popular British soap Eastenders from 2007 until 2013. More recently she had a starring role in the ninth series of Death in Paradise and made a cameo appearance in the live-action remake of Aladdin.

Nadia will be joined by 19-year-old Tilly Ramsay, the daughter of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, along with British actor and producer Greg Wise and Dragons’ Den star Sara Davies.

Other stars who have already been announced on this year’s Strictly line-up include sports broadcaster and BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker, soap star Katie McGlynn, children’s TV presenter Rhys Stephenson, former Great British Bake Off winner John Whaite, British broadcaster AJ Odudu, Award-winning actor, comedian and author Robert Webb along with McFly’s very own Tom Fletcher.

Stay tuned for more exciting updates about this year’s Strictly line-up!