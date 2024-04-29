Anne-Marie reveals ‘mum life’ glimpse after welcoming first child

Anne-Marie is enjoying mum life!

Earlier this month, the 2002 singer confirmed that she had privately welcomed her first child with her partner, rapper Slowthai.

Now, as she continues to adjust to life as a mother, Anne-Marie has decided to reveal a few glimpses of her little one.

Last night, the 33-year-old posted a collection of recent photos, several of which feature her first child.

In one candid video, Anne-Marie showcased herself pumping breast milk, while wearing a skincare face mask. Afterwards, she chose to include a photo of three bottles of breast milk in her fridge.

At the end of her post, The Voice UK alum also revealed a snap of her baby’s lower half. Anne-Marie adorably chose to dress her firstborn in a beige baby grow, paired with tiny white sliders.

”Mum life,” Anne-Marie simply penned in her caption.

Following her heartwarming update, many of her 9.2M Instagram followers have been expressing their delight, with a few still unaware that she had recently become a mum.

Credit: Anne-Marie Instagram

”SINCE WHEN DOES SHE HAVE A BABY??”, one follower exclaimed.

“What do you mean you’re a mum I’m sobbing I love you,” another commented.

“The cutest little feet in the world,” a third fan replied.

On April 14, Anne-Marie announced to the world that she had privately welcomed her first child.

At the time, the new mum chose to confirm the news with an Instagram snap of herself holding and kissing her newborn.

It is believed that the Birthday hitmaker has welcomed a daughter named Seven, as Anne-Marie included a photo of a pink cake with ‘Seven’ written on it in icing.

“2024 is my favourite year already. We have a new member of our gang, I know I need to tidy my wardrobe, we’re having bbqs everyday that the sun is shining,” Anne-Marie teased.

Hinting at her return to the stage very soon, she added: “I’m so excited for the summer shows coming up, I’ve missed you all so much. I want cuddles please.”