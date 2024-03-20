Anne Hathaway speaks out on Devil Wears Prada sequel rumours

Anne Hathaway has finally addressed those Devil Wears Prada rumours!

In recent weeks, fans have been questioning if a sequel to the hit film could be on the cards. The film, which charts the stressful pressures of the personal assistant of a fashion magazine editor, first launched in cinemas in 2006.

The Devil Wears Prada’s three leading ladies – Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt – delighted fans last month, when they reunited at the SAG Awards on February 24 to present an award.

The film’s franchise has also been receiving extra buzz in the West End, as a musical adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada is due to launch on stage in London in October of this year.

With its continuing hype, many viewers have since been questioning if the characters of Miranda, Andy and Emily will be reappearing on our cinema screens any time soon.

However, it seems as though one of the movie’s biggest stars has put those rumours to rest.

Credit: 20th Century Studios

In an interview with E! News ahead of her new film The Idea of You, Anne Hathaway was quizzed about her recent Devil Wears Prada reunion with Meryl and Emily.

In response to the speculation, the 41-year-old admitted that she would prefer to "make something else" with her former castmates.

"I don't think a continuation of that story is probably ever gonna happen. But I think we will continue to give out awards to other people, so I think there's a future for that,” she teased, hinting at more award show reunions on the horizon.

"The truth of the matter is – with any film – all we can do is make it. The reason that movie felt so special was that we were a team and we did that work, but really it's the love that everybody pours to it,” she praised of the movie’s fans.

However, Anne reiterated that viewers "don't need to worry about a sequel”, adding: "Let's just keep the thing that we all agree with love."