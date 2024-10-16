Anna Kendrick shares insight into making directorial debut

Anna Kendrick has spoken out about making her directorial debut while also being the film’s lead actress.

Anna is directing and starring in Woman of the Hour, a chilling new thriller based on a true story from the 70’s.

While the Pitch Perfect star waits for her movie to hit Netflix on October 18, she has been sharing an insight into what it was like to work both in front of and behind the camera in the flick.

During an interview with People, Anna explained that balancing the two roles “was a little bit like directing with a blindfold on”.

“I could basically run to the monitor, ask to see 30 seconds from the middle of that take and be like, ‘Okay, fingers crossed that there's no surprises when I get into the edit’”.

“And there were some surprises, but we just had to keep it pushing. We had 24 days [to shoot] and we had the resources that we had and we had to just keep trucking”.

Anna also opened up about ‘feeling lost’ at times during filming as she revealed, “There was a day in preproduction where everything was falling apart. It truly felt like, ‘I don’t know if the train’s going to fall off the tracks’”.

“No matter how stressed I was, I was like, ‘Fifteen-year-old you would be beside herself with glee’. So it helped me keep pushing through the roadblocks”.

The 39-year-old then admitted how she feels about directing another movie in the future as she explained, “I've been reading scripts and there's some incredible material out there, but I also think that I really hit the jackpot [with Woman of the Hour]. The script was so great, the cast and crew, I don't know what I did to deserve them”.

“And so there's definitely that sense of I would want to care as much about the next thing as I did with this. And I think it's a tall order because I think I got incredibly lucky”.

The official synopsis for Woman of the Hour reads, “Woman of the Hour is the stranger-than-fiction story of an aspiring actor in 1970s Los Angeles and a serial killer in the midst of a years-long murder spree, whose lives intersect when they’re cast on an episode of The Dating Game”.

Woman of the Hour airs on Netflix on October 18.