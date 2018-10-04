Animals give the best advice: This Twitter thread is HILARIOUS

Happy World Animal Day!

Where would we be without our fluffy pets and long-time supporters waiting by the door to welcome us home each evening?

Probably in a constant state of depression and loneliness, and, god forbid, we would have to completely rely on human relationships.

So to honour our furry friends, Twitter users are sharing photos of our favourite friends giving us some greatly needed confidence boosts.

You're Doing OK – a thread, by Ruth pic.twitter.com/1MteCMtX2O — Spookier Ireland / Ruth (@RuthieFizz) April 8, 2018

The thread has taken off and has debatably become the best thing to ever happen on social media.

Greenland Sharks don't breed until they're around 150, so don't worry if you haven't found "the one" yet. Just like the Greenland Shark, you don't need to be in a relationship until you're ready and want to. pic.twitter.com/YyHAwwrsVu — Spookier Ireland / Ruth (@RuthieFizz) April 8, 2018

I bet you didn't know that Michael D. Higgins' dog had a rags-to-riches story. How adorable!

Fred the Golden Lab hasn't always had it easy. When he was still young, he found himself in a rescue centre.

But then he was adopted by Michael D Higgins and now he works for an Garda Síochána.

Even when things seem tough, remember Fred: both of you deserve happiness + success. pic.twitter.com/fiA6XbwBJq — Spookier Ireland / Ruth (@RuthieFizz) April 8, 2018

These majestic birds can travel the world but are constantly homesick. They always come back when they're ready to settle down.

The Wandering Albatrosses can travel 1000s upon 1000s of kilometres in a single trip, but they always return home to the same island to nest. It's OK to want to be alone sometimes, and it is also OK to want to come home when you need to. pic.twitter.com/VLU1SPo3kK — Spookier Ireland / Ruth (@RuthieFizz) April 8, 2018

The Takahē is my new spirit animal.

The Takahē was declared extinct in 1898, but it never stopped believing in itself. In 1948, the species was rediscovered and – though it is still classed as endangered – its numbers are still increasing today. Believe in yourself, even when others do not.

And fuck the haters. pic.twitter.com/94K2Hx3P4H — Spookier Ireland / Ruth (@RuthieFizz) April 8, 2018

And here our some of our favourite inspirational beings:

Quolls will eat almost anything, including the invasive and extremely toxic Cane Toad. With their numbers in decline, many Quolls have now taken part in emergency training to teach them to give Cane Toads a wide berth. It's OK to avoid toxic individuals in your life. pic.twitter.com/a14zY3h2cd — Spookier Ireland / Ruth (@RuthieFizz) April 8, 2018

California Sheepheads begin their adult lives as females but may later become male, depending on various biological + environmental pressures. It's OK to change who you are at any stage of your life, if it means becoming the you you were always meant to be. pic.twitter.com/8JO6ebBMCR — Spookier Ireland / Ruth (@RuthieFizz) April 8, 2018

Some people might think the Harpy Eagle is shrill, but she also has talons the size of Grizzly Bear claws, and is not afraid to fight for what she believes in (mainly dinner). People may call you shrill and hysterical, but this is because they are intimidated by your strength. pic.twitter.com/ROt3VpwWua — Spookier Ireland / Ruth (@RuthieFizz) April 8, 2018

Finally, when a Grizzly Bear wants to eat, she eats. And when she wants to cuddle, she cuddles. And when she wants to hibernate for a few months, she damn well hibernates for a few months. The Grizzly Bear knows what's right for her, and you know what's right for you. pic.twitter.com/J5xyMdmq4b — Spookier Ireland / Ruth (@RuthieFizz) April 8, 2018

Animals always know the right thing to say to get us feeling fierce and fabulous.

Self-confidence has never looked better coming from these cute creatures.

So, next time someone tries to tell you what to do, channel your inner Grizzly Bear and stand up for yourself.

These wild beasts give the best advice on how to live your life outside the cage.