Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt will continue custody battle in court

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been disputing custody of their children since their split in 2016.

And now that they have reached a wall, the two have decided that the best decision is to seek the help of the court.

According to documents obtained by E! News, their trial will begin at the start of next month and will hopefully settle the parent’s custody battle once and for all.

Starting on December 4, retired Judge John W. Odenkirk will work alongside them until the end of June 2019 to help them reach an agreement.

The private judge will also help them reach a property settlement, for the couple entered their marriage without a prenup, says TMZ.

The couple share six children together – Maddox, 17, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and ten-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

Angelina filed for divorce over two years ago and is requesting full custody of the children.

Brad is requesting joint custody.

Unfortunately for the pair, the past two years have caused massive stress for both parties.

The Tomb Raider star spoke out after leaked legal documents about their divorce made headlines.

A judge encouraged the children to spend more time with their dad over this past summer, saying 'not having a relationship with their father is harmful to them'.

The mum responded saying that this leak misrepresented the situation, painting her in a bad light.

“From the start, Angelina has been focused only on their health and needs, which is why it was so important that this last court hearing be conducted privately,” said the actress’ representative.

Most recently she had to temporarily drop out of her role in the upcoming film Come Away due to the mass amounts of pressure from her divorce.

We hope the couple will be able to reach an agreement soon, finding a solution that makes both of them as well as their kids happy.

A private judge could be the perfect arrangement for the two.

It could allow them to keep their discussions private while heeding advice from an experienced mediator.