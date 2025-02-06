Angelina Jolie admits why her children are ‘not interested’ in acting

Angelina Jolie has revealed that her children are unlikely to follow in her footsteps in the world of cinema.

The Hollywood actress is a mother-of-six to Maddox (23), Pax (21), Zahara (20), Shiloh (18), and 16-year-old twins Knox Léon and Vivienne Marcheline, all of whom she welcomed with her ex-husband Brad Pitt.

Now, following an appearance at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, Angelina has given fans an update on her children’s hopes for the future.

Speaking during a panel at the annual festival, the 49-year-old confessed that she doesn’t believe that any of her children have an “affinity” for being in front of the camera.

“No. I don’t know, that's not my doing. I always wanted them to be around film because I wanted them to know as a part of — it's such a wonderful family, to be creative, to be an artist, to be… They're not interested," Angelina expressed.

“They really don't like any of the celebrity part of it, especially Shiloh hates it. I think in a very healthy way they don't … It's not a normal thing. It's a silly thing really,” the Maleficent star continued.

“They've been on set with me, and some of them dance, some of them paint, some of them love theater, but none of them are dying to be on screen,” she added.

Angelina went on to note that her two oldest children, sons Maddox and Pax, have had experience in the industry, when they carried out some work as assistant directors on the set of their mother’s latest film, Maria.

“It's good to start them working. [You’ve] got to run around and do anything for everybody. And so they've been doing that in a few films. And then Pax was doing some of the photography work,” Angelina explained.

“I think for my children … I hope I'm giving them space to figure out who they actually are and something that they want to live for that's authentic to them so it holds in their life,” she concluded.