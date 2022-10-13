Angela Scanlon’s star-studded Ask Me Anything lineup revealed

The first guest lineup for the new series of Angela Scanlon’s Ask Me Anything has been revealed this afternoon – and it’s a cracker!

Angela launched the new chat show last year with RTÉ, and it immediately gripped viewers with its completely unique premise. The guest in the hot seat can be asked absolutely anything, which means that the audience members are guaranteed to find out lots of juicy gossip and hilarious stories.

Previous guests have included the likes of Line of Duty’s Martin Compston, Virgin Media News correspondent Richard Chambers and comedian Aisling Bea.

This Saturday, Ask Me Anything will be returning for a second series, and Angela has lined up a stunning array of guests for us to enjoy.

Northern Irish actor Jimmy Nesbitt will be reminiscing about his famous nude scene in Cold Feet, explaining his thoughts on trunks versus Speedos for swimming in the sea, and will even showcase a never-before-seen clip of a younger Jimmy singing All That Jazz.

Model and influencer Pippa O’Connor Ormond will share the love for her two favourite Brians (her husband Brian Ormond and best friend Brian Dowling), spill the beans on how her home always looks perfect on social media, and how dirty her car actually is.

Former rugby star Tommy Bowe will be the last person to join Angela on the couch, as he will discussing everything from his spat with a St. Bernard dog to his new adrenaline rush as a breakfast TV presenter.

Credit: RTÉ

To join in on all of the fun and hilarious banter, you can catch Angela and her guests on the new series of Ask Me Anything when it begins this Saturday, October 15, on RTÉ One at 9:45pm.

We can’t wait to hear all of these juicy celeb stories!