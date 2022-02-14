Angela Scanlon appears to announce the arrival of her second child

Congratulations might be in order for Irish TV presenter Angela Scanlon who appeares to have announced the arrival of her second child with husband Roy Horgan.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday afternoon, the 38-year-old Meath native shared a sweet photo of a beautifully decorated cake, with the words, “Hello Baby” written on top, hinting that she’s given birth to baby number two.

In the photo you can see Angela’s first child, three-year-old Ruby, reaching to grab a taste of the cake. “Still eating this. Mainly the butter icing with my bare claws,” she wrote in the caption.

Soon enough Angela’s exciting announcement post was flooded with comments of congratulations from friends, family and co-workers alike.

“Congratulations Angela!! Sending you all lots of love,” Irish TV chef Clodagh McKenna sweetly wrote.

“Congratulations!!!!!!!!” gushed Irish singer Imelda May, followed by a stream of heart emojis.

“Ahhh congrats beauty mama,” commented radio presenter Zoe Ball.

Last Thursday on February 10, Angela took to social media to ask her followers what she should pack in her hospital bag, as she’s decided to do a home birth but needs to pack one just in case.

“It’s currently got a Keep Cup, snacks & a notebook. Apart from disposable knickers what do I need in my ‘hospital’ bag (I’m planning a home birth but they told me to pack!) Hit me below with your favourite, random, essential bits,” Angela asked her followers.

Speaking to Irish actress Amy Huberman on her Mamia and Me podcast, Angela explained her decision to go for a home birth as opposed to a hospital birth, which is what she went for the first time around.

“I feel really excited. Apparently somebody brings a bath. I haven't nailed down the details as of yet and Roy is a little worried about it. See, I just think I'll be in my own bath, which is literally my happy place,” she explained.

“I did it with a midwife last time but, when I went to the hospital everything slowed down,” Angela continued. “I didn't realise that I'm quite scared of hospitals for whatever reason. I've never spent very much time in hospitals so maybe that's why, or maybe I remember it from being a baby.”

“So if I'm at home it'll be more chilled,” the Ask Me Anything host added.