Andie MacDowell opens up about her piriformis syndrome battle

Andie MacDowell has revealed that she has been battling a new health condition.

The Four Weddings and a Funeral actress has announced that she has been diagnosed with piriformis syndrome, which she described as "a muscle clamping down on my sciatic nerve and shooting down my leg."

The 66-year-old recently appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show, during which she chose to confirm how she discovered her diagnosis.

Andie shared that her love for exercising began to spark symptoms that made her feel like she was "literally falling apart." The actress recalled that she was riding her exercise bike "like a crazy person", before admitting that it was "not appropriate for my body."

“I ended up with bad knees and a bad hip. I thought I was literally falling apart, like I was gonna have to get new pieces. But the good news is my pieces are fine. My knees are good except for aging. They’ve aged. I’m working out really hard now doing PT. I’m not falling apart,” the Groundhog Day star explained.

Andie then went on to state that the symptoms of her piriformis syndrome are continuing to ease.

“Thank God my hips are fine. I have to work my tiny little bottom and my hips. I have to work the bottom and work my hip. I just do it every day. And it doesn’t hurt anymore. It’s a miracle. It really is,” she praised.

Elsewhere in her interview, Andie also noted that she recently moved back to her home state of South Carolina, now that her three children – Justin Qualley (39), Rainey Qualley (35) and Margaret Qualley (30) – are all grown up.

The Hollywood actress praised that she now lives in “a community that has a lot of people my age, so it makes it really easy to socialise."