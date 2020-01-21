‘And so we begin’: Christina Milian welcomes a gorgeous baby boy

Christina Milian has welcomed a baby boy into the world. The singer revealed her wonderful news by posting a photo of her tiny tot’s hand.

She gave birth to her son on January 20 and his name is absolutely gorgeous. The mum decided to call her son Isaiah. The name is of Hebrew origin and means ‘God is salvation’.

Alongside the beautiful black and white photo of her son, Christina wrote: “And so we begin. Isaiah 1/20/20. Simply perfect. The world is yours Son. Love, Mom & Dad.”

Her fans were quick to celebrate the arrival of the singer’s baby boy.

One wrote: “Happy birthday to your baby boy! Welcome to the world little one!! God bless you always!”

“What a beautiful family!!!! I’m so happy for all of you,” said another.

One added: “Congratulations Christina, Matt and Violet!! So happy for you and your beautiful family!”

Baby Isaiah is Christina’s first child with her boyfriend, Matt Pokora. She is also a mum to nine-year-old daughter Violet Madison, whom she shares with her ex-partner, The Dream.

The Love Don’t Cost a Thing said she was overjoyed when she found out she was expecting a son. “We’re above and beyond Cloud 9!!” she gushed.

Huge congratulations to Christina and Matt on the birth of their baby boy Isaiah.