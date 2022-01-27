And Just Like That fans think Carrie & Steve have serious chemistry

And just like that…. sparks start to fly between two of our favourite Sex and the City characters.

Sex and the City fans have been absolutely bereft to see the Miranda and Steve’s relationship fall apart in the new reboot series, And Just Like That. However, it would seem romance isn’t off the cards for either of these characters.

As seen in the latest episode, Miranda has fallen head over heels for Carrie’s non-binary podcast boss, Che Diaz, and has jetted off to Cleveland to surprise them with a grand gesture, leaving Steve in New York, alone.

One particular scene which got quite a few fans particularly excited, was a scene between newly widowed Carrie and newly single Steve. While we don’t get to see any actual flirting — just some hard-core bonding and emotional conversations — some fans claim that the chemistry between these two is undoubtable.

One fan tweeted, “Now why Carrie and Steve kinda looking cute together … I won’t be mad if they were paired.”

“Steve and Carrie's scenes were the best part of the new #AndJustLikeThat episode. JUSTICE FOR STEVE UNTIL THE END OF MY LIFE!!!” another tweeted.

“Okay I’d be alright if Carrie and Steve were a thing…… #andjustlikethat,” a third chimed in.

“Steve and Carrie would’ve been a cute couple. Miranda didn’t deserve him. #andjustlikethat,” another fan tweet read.

“Carrie and Steve? I ship it? #AndJustLikeThat,” the thread continued.

While many devoted fans would love to see Steve and Carrie end up together, it seems a lot more likely that Carrie might end up with her former flame, Aidan, who show producers have already confirmed will be returning for the reboot.

Carrie and Aidan had a complicated on-again-off-again relationship throughout the Sex and the City series, with the pair even getting engaged at one point in season four. However, it seems the two weren’t mean to be, as Carrie couldn’t get over her feelings for Mr. Big and Aidan couldn’t get past his trust issues.

Now though, both characters have done a lot of growing up, and it would certainly be interesting to see if sparks can fly yet again! Who would you rather see Carrie end up with though? Are you Team Steve or Team Aidan?