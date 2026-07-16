The retinol alternative for everyone who can’t use vitamin A

Retinol is everywhere right now. Your TikTok feed is full of it, your favourite beauty influencers are swearing by it, and every other skincare brand seems to be dropping a new vitamin A formula. But here’s the thing: for a significant chunk of people, retinol simply isn’t on the table.

Whether you’re pregnant, breastfeeding, dealing with rosacea, eczema or reactive skin, or whether you’ve just had one too many experiences of waking up looking like you’d sanded your face overnight, retinol can feel like a door that’s been firmly shut on you. For years, that largely meant accepting that the gold-standard anti-ageing results just weren’t going to be yours.

Yon-Ka Paris, the French botanical skincare brand with over 70 years of expertise behind it, has developed what it’s calling an answer to exactly that problem.

What is Bi-Serum Retinol-Like?

The Bi-Serum Retinol-Like is a dual-phase serum powered by Yon-Ka’s exclusive [RE]NEW Technology, which combines two retinol-like botanical actives: Biomimetic Microalgae and an Active Fraction of Mastic Tree. Together they work to visibly smooth fine lines, refine skin texture and support firmer, more radiant skin. No vitamin A in sight.

It’s been dermatologically tested on all skin types including sensitive skin, made with 99.8% ingredients of natural origin, and crucially, it carries no photosensitivity restrictions. That means no avoiding the sun, no limiting yourself to a night-only routine. You can use it day or night, all year round.

The Retinol-Like B-Serum targets wrinkles, pores and skin texture.

The formula is a dual-phase design, which means you shake it before each use to activate its two complementary layers. One layer works at the skin’s surface to refine texture and regulate oil production. The other goes deeper to support barrier strength and long-term skin resilience. It’s lightweight, non-comedogenic and delivers instant hydration on application, with visible results claimed from the very first use.

Who is it actually for?

Shannon McCreery, National Educator for Yon-Ka Ireland, puts it plainly. “Every week we speak to people who have experienced irritation, have very reactive skin or have been advised to avoid vitamin A altogether. For a long time, there wasn’t a professional alternative that delivered comparable results without those compromises. Bi-Serum Retinol-Like changes that conversation.”

She also points out that it’s not exclusively for people who can’t use retinol. “It’s also a fantastic complement for clients who already use retinol, as it can be incorporated into their routine on alternate days to help maintain results while giving the skin a break from vitamin A.”

So whether you’ve been told to steer clear of vitamin A, or you’re just curious about building a smarter routine, it’s being positioned as genuinely versatile.

Pricing and where to get it

The Bi-Serum Retinol-Like is available now in Ireland at yonka.ie and through selected Yon-Ka stockists and clinics nationwide.

Bi-Serum Retinol-Like 30ml: €129

Bi-Serum Retinol-Like Discovery Size 4ml: €35

The 4ml discovery size is a clever entry point if you want to try before committing to the full bottle, and it’s small enough to slot into your hand luggage without a second thought.

For anyone who has quietly made peace with the idea that retinol results simply weren’t for them, this one might be worth a closer look.