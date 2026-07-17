ALDI’s €16.99 LED face mask is the celebrity glow-up you need

You’ve seen it all over your feed. The glowy skin, the sci-fi face mask selfies, the “I spent €400 on a red light device and it changed my life” testimonials from influencers with suspiciously perfect jawlines. LED light therapy has been having a serious moment — and until now, it’s largely been a luxury most of us quietly scroll past and add to a wishlist we’ll never actually buy from.

That’s about to change. From 26th July, ALDI Ireland is dropping a range of LED beauty devices at €16.99 each, and yes, that’s the same technology that’s been dominating beauty content for the past two years, for the price of a round of drinks.

The LED devices worth knowing about

The star of the collection is the LED Face Mask — a full-face shield fitted with red LED light technology that’s designed to bring the kind of glow-up that used to require either a dermatologist or a very convincing filter. Also in the range are an LED Facial Massager, an LED Eye Massager and an LED Hair Brush, all at €16.99.

This LED face mask makes light therapy easy at home.

Red light therapy has been linked to everything from smoother skin texture and reduced fine lines to improved circulation, and while the clinical literature is still catching up with the hype, the fact that this technology is now accessible at a price that won’t make your bank app send you an anxious notification is genuinely exciting. These are Specialbuys, so they won’t hang around — when they’re gone, they’re gone.

The rest of the beauty drop is worth a look too

The LED range is the headline act but the wider beauty collection coming to ALDI on 26th July is stacked. The AMBIANO Ionic Hairdryer at €16.99 comes in three colourways and is the kind of thing that makes you wonder why you ever spent more.

Ambiano Ionic Hairdryer comes in three stylish colourways.

There’s also a TENS & EMS Massage Device at €19.99 for anyone whose body has been sending strongly worded messages after long days — it comes with electrode pads, a backlit display and a three-year warranty, which is frankly impressive at that price point.

On the skincare side, the Marine Cleansing Balm is €7.99 and the Marine Facial Oil is €4.99. A marine facial oil for under a fiver. Let that land.

Marine Facial Oil is a budget-friendly pick for glowing skin.

The full drop also includes lip oils, silk scrunchies, a volumising Wonder range for hair, a lightweight Perfect Skin Tint in six shades and a Microfilling Pen for brows — all €5.99 and under. It’s the kind of beauty haul that looks a lot more expensive than it was, which is basically the goal every time.

When and where to get it

The full beauty range will be available in ALDI stores nationwide from 26th July. As with all ALDI Specialbuys, stock is limited so it’s worth getting in early. You can find your nearest store at aldi.ie.