Kerrygold’s new cheese range wowed Dublin and it’s now out in stores

If you happened to be wandering near Powerscourt Townhouse Centre in Dublin 2 earlier this week and spotted an unusually enthusiastic queue, that wasn’t a new brunch spot. That was Dublin doing what Dublin does best — forming an orderly line for free cheese.

Kerrygold’s first-ever ‘Say Cheese, Think Kerrygold’ pop-up ran from 14th to 16th July, and by all accounts it was a proper event. Queues formed outside the Powerscourt Townhouse Centre on all three days, with over 1,500 cheese boxes handed out to visitors who showed up — sometimes more than once, we’d wager — to sample the brand’s new premium cheese range.

What was all the fuss about?

Kerrygold has moved into cheese in a serious way. Their new premium range spans over 15 products across block, sliced and grated formats — think Mature, Reserve and Vintage Cheddars, Red and White Cheddar, and for the more adventurous among us, options like Red Chilli and our favourite, Cracked Black Pepper. The much-loved Dubliner range is also now part of the Kerrygold family in Ireland, with refreshed packaging but the same distinctive recipe and flavour it’s always had.

It’s the kind of cheese counter that would make even the most distracted mum stop mid-stride. Because if someone is offering free samples of premium Irish cheese on a sunny Tuesday, you stop. You absolutely stop.

Beyond the sampling, spot prizes were up for grabs throughout the three days — Kerrygold-branded caps, t-shirts, tote bags, stickers and keyrings going home with a lucky few. There was also a ‘Say Cheese, Think Kerrygold’ photo booth on-site, which was reportedly one of the most popular features of the whole pop-up.

The cheese we already love, now with more options

There’s something genuinely reassuring about Kerrygold branching into cheese. It’s one of those brands that has been in Irish kitchens for so long it almost feels like part of the furniture. The butter is non-negotiable in most households — it’s the one thing the kids will notice if you accidentally buy the wrong one — so the idea of that same grass-fed, farmer-owned quality extending into a full cheese range is a fairly compelling prospect.

The new range is available in retailers nationwide now, so whether you’re building a proper cheeseboard for a Saturday night in, grating something over pasta at 6pm surrounded by hangry kids, or just sneaking a slice straight from the fridge (no judgement), there’s likely something in the range for you.

Where to find it

The Kerrygold Premium Cheese range is now stocked in supermarkets and retailers across Ireland. You can find out more about the full range over on the Kerrygold website.

If you missed this week’s pop-up, don’t worry. The cheese is already in the shops, and it’s waiting to be taken home.