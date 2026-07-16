Why Everyone’s Suddenly Talking About “Tapping” for Anxiety

If your social media feed has been filling up with people tapping their faces and muttering affirmations, you’re not imagining things. Emotional Freedom Technique, better known as EFT or simply “tapping”, has been quietly gaining serious traction as a way to manage anxiety, calm the nervous system, and stop stress from completely derailing your life. And the people turning to it aren’t just wellness devotees. They’re burnt-out entrepreneurs, exhausted professionals, and anyone who’s ever sat in a car park and cried and had no idea why.

Jo Irving knows that feeling more intimately than most. A former head of one of the UK’s leading hair and make-up agencies, she spent years travelling the world for red carpets and destination weddings, running a thriving business and living what looked like a dream life from the outside. Then it all fell apart.

From Red Carpets to Not Being Able to Open the Post

“I’d gone from running a thriving business to being unable to open my own post,” Jo says. “I was having debilitating panic attacks and anxiety had completely taken over my life.” Her lowest point came during what should have been an ordinary Tuesday. A severe panic attack in a Costa Coffee left her unable to drive home. Her husband had to come and collect her.

He brought her to an EFT session. She couldn’t even get out of the car. “I just sat there crying,” she recalls. “Two hours later, I walked out feeling lighter than I had in months. It was the first time I felt hope.”

That session changed everything. Jo is now a qualified EFT practitioner and meditation teacher, working with entrepreneurs and business leaders who are running themselves into the ground. Her message is a simple one: burnout doesn’t arrive suddenly. It’s the accumulation of hundreds of small moments where you override what your body is trying to tell you.

So What Actually Is Tapping?

EFT is a technique that combines elements of cognitive therapy with acupressure. You tap on specific meridian points on the body, usually the face, collarbone and hands, while focusing on a specific emotion or stressor and repeating particular phrases out loud. The idea is that it interrupts the stress response, signals safety to the nervous system, and helps process emotions that have essentially got stuck.

It sounds a little out there, and honestly, a lot of people feel that way the first time they hear about it. But the research base is growing, and the anecdotal evidence from people who’ve tried it is hard to ignore. Studies have found it can significantly reduce cortisol levels and symptoms of anxiety, PTSD and depression. The peer-reviewed literature on EFT has expanded considerably in recent years, which has helped bring it further into mainstream wellness conversations.

Part of what makes it appealing right now is how accessible it is. You don’t need a therapist present, you don’t need equipment, and you can do it on your lunch break, in a bathroom stall, or yes, in a car park when things get overwhelming.

Why Nervous System Regulation Is the Phrase Everyone’s Suddenly Saying

Burnout and chronic stress have moved from hushed admissions to genuine public health conversations, and tapping fits neatly into a wider cultural shift around nervous system regulation. The idea is straightforward: modern life keeps the body in a near-constant state of low-grade alert, and unless you actively interrupt that, it eventually catches up with you.

Jo points to the warning signs that most people brush off until it’s too late. Trouble sleeping despite exhaustion. Snapping at people you love. A creeping inability to feel excited about things that used to genuinely bring you joy. A sense that you’re going through the motions but not actually present for any of it.

“Burnout doesn’t happen overnight,” she says. “It’s the result of hundreds of small moments where we ignore what our body is trying to tell us.”

Whether tapping ends up being a cornerstone of your self-care routine or something you try once out of curiosity, the conversation it’s opening up about stress, anxiety and the limits of pushing through is one that’s well overdue. And if nothing else, Jo’s story is a reminder that hitting a wall doesn’t mean it’s over. Sometimes it’s just the beginning of figuring out what actually works.