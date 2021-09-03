An old favourite Grey’s Anatomy character returns for season 18

It seems there’s a new doctor on call, as one of our favourite original Grey’s Anatomy characters is officially returning for the show’s 18th season!

Long-term Grey’s fans will be delighted to hear that Kate Walsh will be returning to reprise her role of Addison Montgomery, a neonatal surgeon, who first appeared on the medical drama as Derek Shepherd’s estranged wife during the early seasons of the show.

Back in 2007 Kate was given her own spin-off series with Addison, titled Private Practise, which saw Addison move to Los Angeles to start a new life for herself. Becoming a huge hit, Private Practise ran for a total of six seasons, before Kate retired the character back in 2013.

Now, eight years later, Addison Mongomery is making a comeback in the latest series of Grey’s Anatomy, which will also see the introduction of Peter Gallagher’s character, Dr. Alan Hamilton.

Kate announced the wonderful news herself in a hilarious TikTok video which she shared across her social media platforms. In the short clip, Kate is dancing to a popular TikTok dance which includes frequently asked questions and answers.

The question that appears on screen reads, “Will you ever come back to Grey’s Anatomy?”

She responds by simply saying, “Yes!” followed by a quick outfit change into a white doctor’s coat, as she mimes the words, “Surprise b****. I bet you thought you’d seen the last of me.”

Of course plenty of Grey's Anatomy stars and fans rushed to the comment section to share their excitement that Dr. Montgomery will once again be roaming the halls at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

“Let's give them what they want…..quality tv drama,” exclaimed Grey’s star Ellen Pompeo.

“WELCOME HOME!!!!!!” gushed the official Shondaland Instagram account, followed by a stream of heart emojis, adding, “It’s the lab coat for me.”