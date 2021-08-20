The O.C.’s Peter Gallagher joins the cast of Grey’s Anatomy

It’s the crossover we’ve all been waiting for — The O.C.’s Peter Gallagher is joining the cast of Grey’s Anatomy in season 18.

Gallagher played one of our favourite TV dads of all time, Sandy Cohen during season one to four of the hugely popular teen drama, The O.C. which dominated our screens during the early 2000’s.

Leaving Orange County behind, Gallagher has moved onto his next big project as he gears up for a very special recurring role in the upcoming season of Grey’s Anatomy, which is due to air in the US this coming September 30.

According to Deadline, Peter will play Dr. Alan Hamilton, a longtime friend of Meredith's late mother, Ellis Grey. Apparently Gallagher’s character will be introduced to Meredith during the season premiere.

Taking on a “major arc”, the publication reports that Gallagher’s character “may hold the key to how Kate Burton’s Ellis Grey will be reintroduced on the show”. As the two are seemingly longtime friends, we assume there will be plenty of flashbacks showing their characters’ journeys together over the years.

If you thought we were excited to see our favourite TV dad join the best medical drama on television, then just wait until you hear how his daughter, a mega Grey’s Anatomy fan, reacted.

Peter is a loving dad to his 28-year-old daughter Kathryn, who herself is a rising star within the musical theatre industry, having received a Grammy Award for her role in Jagged Little Pill.

As a notorious Grey’s Anatomy stan, the Broadway star shared her raw excitement on Instagram as she explained, “I didn't not cry when he told me,” adding, “HARDEST SECRET I'VE EVER HAD TO KEEP”.

Now if you'll excuse us, we need to blast The O.C. theme song on repeat.